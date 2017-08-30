42177
35299

Penticton  

District doing lots of waiting

- | Story: 205365

A lack of communication between the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and the developers behind a deeply contentious seniors development proposed for Summerland appears to be slowing things down for district staff.

Summerland chief administrative officer raised the point during Monday’s council meeting while councillors were trying to interpret a pair of letters the two sides had directed to each other through District staff.

“It would be much easier and a quicker process if the consultants thats working with the hatchery and Lark Group consultants were working together and talking back and forth,” Linda Tynan said.

The Lark Group submitted a pair of letters from professionals that indicated that soil vibration from the development would not threaten the aquifer, proposing increased water-quality monitoring in lieu of a much talked about contingency water source from a deep water intake in Okanagan Lake.

“Freshwater Fisheries spoke when they came to council about the desire to not look at an alternate water source, but to make sure that the aquifer is protected,” said director of development services, Dean Strachan. “I think this is in response to that.”

Strachan surmised that the hatchery would prefer to protect its existing source, Shaughnessy Springs.

That prompted questions from a puzzled Coun. Toni Boot, who asked if the contingency water source was still the prefered route for the hatchery, as has been discussed since June.

“We don’t know, they haven’t told us,” replied Tynan, adding that the two sides “won’t work together,” leading to confusion as the District is caught in the middle waiting for letter-form responses from each party.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. pulled out of direct talks with the Lark Group in March, accusing them of misstating and misrepresenting their positions and rationale.

Strachan said a response to the Lark Group’s proposal is expected some time this week.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

44488
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3202284
2109-325 McIntosh Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$312,000
more details
43744




Send us your News Tips!


44832


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willy
Willy Penticton SPCA >


39850


Daily Dose – August 30, 2017

Daily Dose
Proceed with caution when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
We cut no corners in the making of this gallery.
Daily Dose – August 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
*reaches for whiskey bottle*
JAY-Z taking newborn twins on tour
Music
Hip-hop superstar JAY-Z will be turning the backstage area of his...
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale
Galleries
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT! When Jaime and Cersei Lannister were...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40087
39499