Project will be a year late

The waste transfer station at Apex Mountain Resort will not be complete until 2018, due to a number of factors.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is working on a waste transfer station that will provide garbage and recycling service for the homes and businesses at the ski hill, which was anticipated to be finished in 2017.

The project is behind in construction due to a number of reasons, according to RDOS staff.

The main causes are because the resort recently changed ownership, higher construction costs than estimated, lack of staff due to many of them working on flooding and fires and a lack of clarity on how the project will be financed.

RDOS staff determined that finishing construction in 2017 was not financially possible with the short building season at the ski hill.

This year would have cost residents more money than waiting until next summer, according to RDOS staff.

The facility is now estimated for completion date next year. This year work completed on the transfer station includes power upgrades to the site. Updated information will be shared on the RDOS website.