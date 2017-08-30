45157

Penticton  

Project will be a year late

- | Story: 205359

The waste transfer station at Apex Mountain Resort will not be complete until 2018, due to a number of factors. 

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is working on a waste transfer station that will provide garbage and recycling service for the homes and businesses at the ski hill, which was anticipated to be finished in 2017. 

The project is behind in construction due to a number of reasons, according to RDOS staff. 

The main causes are because the resort recently changed ownership, higher construction costs than estimated, lack of staff due to many of them working on flooding and fires and a lack of clarity on how the project will be financed.

RDOS staff determined that finishing construction in 2017 was not financially possible with the short building season at the ski hill.

This year would have cost residents more money than waiting until next summer, according to RDOS staff. 

The facility is now estimated for completion date next year. This year work completed on the transfer station  includes power upgrades to the site. Updated information will be shared on the RDOS website

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

44167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3202284
2109-325 McIntosh Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$312,000
more details
43411




Send us your News Tips!


44480


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willy
Willy Penticton SPCA >


44539


Daily Dose – August 30, 2017

Daily Dose
Proceed with caution when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
We cut no corners in the making of this gallery.
Daily Dose – August 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
*reaches for whiskey bottle*
JAY-Z taking newborn twins on tour
Music
Hip-hop superstar JAY-Z will be turning the backstage area of his...
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale
Galleries
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT! When Jaime and Cersei Lannister were...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39524