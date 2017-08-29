Green Mtn. Road to close

45157
Green Mountain Rd. will be closed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday to facilitate the start of the replacement of the Shingle Creek bridge.

Mark Reid of HRC Construction says they will need the close the road to traffic in both directions about 9 km west of the Channel Parkway intersection while they install a temporary bridge over the creek.

The entire construction project is scheduled to wrap at the end of October, when there may be one more short closure to facilitate to removal of the temporary bridge. Traffic should be able to flow freely while the other construction work takes place.

 

43750


