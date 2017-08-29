45157
Penticton  

LSIB wants burial remains

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band wants access to the remains of their ancestors.

Ancestral remains were first found on an orchard in Cawston on Feb. 29, 2016, but according to the Okanagan Nation Alliance, they haven't yet been able to fully recover them.

In a media release, the ONA council stated they have been granted temporary access to the orchard to collect the exposed remains, but said that additional collection is required. 

“We have been very patient waiting for this to happen, and for the property owners to sign the permit so that we can go to work... We had everything done and ready to go to work last summer", said Chief Keith Crow of the LSIB. 

"We were promised that we would be on site in July of 2017, we’re in August, work has not happened yet because they can’t get the permits signed”.

Crow and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip will make an announcement to media on Thursday at 10:40 a.m., to formally announce a strategy on recovering their ancestral remains.

The LSIB then plans to visit the perimeter of the property in Cawston with those attending.

