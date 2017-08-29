Art helps to mentor youth

Photo: Penticton & District Community Arts

A free popup art event will be held downtown Penticton Wednesday night and all youth are welcome to attend.

The event, for anyone 25 and younger, will be held at 456 Main St., from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The popup gallery is meant to provide young people in the community a sense of inclusion, according to Vaelei Walkden-Brown, executive director at Penticton & District Community Arts Council.

"Honestly it's because of the fact that Penticton has one youth suicide a month is really unacceptable and we feel that through the arts we can help facilitate a positive change in the community and by creating a place where young people can express themselves and find a sense of community and belonging," Walkden-Brown said.

The event is part of the Arts Rising Festival in Penticton Sept. 21 to 24 and is in partnership with the YES Penticton Youth Project. All the work that is created on Wednesday night by the artists will go on display during the Arts Rising Festival.

"It's just encouraging the people to create whatever they are inspired to create and if they don’t finish their work that night it's fine because the final deadline for submissions is until Monday Sept. 18," Walkden-Brown said.

Artists are encourage to bring supplies, but there will be materials available for use at the event.