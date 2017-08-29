62 days, no measurable rain

Photo: pixabay

It’s been a record-shattering 62 straight days without measurable rain in Penticton, according to Environment Canada.

The last time the city saw real rain was June 29, said meteorologist Trevor Smith, noting trace amounts fell on Aug. 12 and 13, but nothing more than the required 0.2 mm to be considered measurable.

“The old record for consecutive days without rain was 50, and that was set in 1957,” he said.

Looking at the three months of June, July and August the city has received 18.5 mm of rain, just 17 per cent of a typical year’s total of 103 mm.

Smith attributed the drought to a stronger than normal desert high-pressure system, pushing up from the United States.

“It's deflecting weather systems that might come down from the north away from us and it's keeping the air mass so dry that it's really hard to get any kind convective of thunderstorm rainfall in the area.”

Smith doesn’t expect the city will be seeing any significant rainfall in the foreseeable future, with a possibility “a few millimetres” around Sept. 9 or 10.

The lack of rain means the wildfire smoke, visibility and poor air quality will be an “on-and-off” thing for the next two weeks or so, Smith concluded.

Despite the lack of rain, the City of Penticton told Castanet News last week the city’s water reservoirs are holding up well, stocked by heavy rains this spring.