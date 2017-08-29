45157
Penticton  

One less plane to Penticton

WestJet won't be continuing a seasonal early morning flight between Penticton and Calgary, which was added last year.

The direct flight was added last fall, according to a WestJet spokesperson, and was intended to be a winter-only addition to the company's flight schedule.

"As all airlines do, WestJet evaluates all routes based on a variety of factors including ensuring we are meeting guests needs, maintaining profitable flying as well as supply and demand", said Lauren Stewart, spokesperson for WestJet.

"In the end, we evaluated the route and unfortunately it did not have the traffic necessary to sustain it again this fall".

Stewart added that WestJet will continue to operate its direct, daily afternoon flight between Penticton and Calgary.

