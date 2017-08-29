43006
Police track down thief

A Penticton male has been arrested, after allegedly stealing a cashbox from a store in Penticton last week.  

The man, 23, ran into a business on Lakeshore Dr., in Penticton on Aug. 22, and managed to get away with a cashbox before being tracked down by Penticton RCMP. 

"He fled on foot, police flooded the area, located the suspect and he was arrested at 8:45 p.m.," Sgt. Andrew Baylis said.

He was later released with a promise to appear in court. The cashbox was also located and returned to the unidentified small business.  

