Police track down thief

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Penticton male has been arrested, after allegedly stealing a cashbox from a store in Penticton last week.

The man, 23, ran into a business on Lakeshore Dr., in Penticton on Aug. 22, and managed to get away with a cashbox before being tracked down by Penticton RCMP.

"He fled on foot, police flooded the area, located the suspect and he was arrested at 8:45 p.m.," Sgt. Andrew Baylis said.

He was later released with a promise to appear in court. The cashbox was also located and returned to the unidentified small business.