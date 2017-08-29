No decision on compost site

Photo: Kathy Smith Summerland council held off on making a decision about a potential regional compost site.

An earnest pitch from Mayor Peter Waterman appeared to do little to sway Summerland council, or the public, about the benefits a regional compost facility could bring to Summerland.

At its Aug. 28 regular meeting, Summerland council was scheduled to vote on letting the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen test a site at the Summerland Landfill to see if it’s suitable for a new organic and bio-solid compost facility.

But with Couns. Erin Carlson and Richard Barkwill absent, the remaining council unanimously decided to hold off on any decision until everyone could weigh in.

That means no decision will be made until at least October.

