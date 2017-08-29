Busted with stolen property

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly being caught with stolen property and cocaine.

A 32-year-old man and 23-year-old female were arrested in the parking lot of the Penticton Walmart after officers conducted a check on the vehicle Thursday at about 11:30 a.m.

The two individuals were found with two firearms — one of which was stolen — a stolen dirt bike and cocaine, according to Sgt. Andrew Baylis. A dirt bike stolen out of Kelowna was also allegedly found with the pair.

The couple, who are not Penticton residents, are facing firearm charges, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property charges.

Busy public parking lots are often popular places for criminal activity, according to Sgt. Baylis.

“I think any open business, where people can meet and do business with lots of other people around," he said. "It's not as noticeable."