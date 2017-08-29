Man pulls knife on cop

Photo: Contributed

The 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a Penticton RCMP officer Thursday.

Sgt. Andrew Baylis said the man was sitting in his vehicle on Skaha Lake Rd. at about 6:30 a.m., when an officer checked on his vehicle.

Once it was determined the man was a prohibited driver, he abruptly pulled a knife on the officer, eventually putting it down after being demanded to drop the weapon.

The male, who is not a Penticton resident, has been charged with resisting arrest, obstruction and assault of a police officer.