Event supports foundation

Photo: South Okanagan Punjabi Community

Punjabi Mela, is a Punjabi festival that will be held this coming Sunday, all in support of the BC Cancer Foundation.

The event will be held at Gyro Park in Penticton on Sept. 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m, presented by the South Okanagan Punjabi Community.

"We wanted to use Punjabi culture as a medium to raise funds for the cancer foundation," Rev Matharoo, organizer. "One of our members recently lost her grandma to cancer and any small contribution that we make, if it helps somebody out, that is what we want to do."

The festival will feature live authentic Indian music and cuisine, made by people in the community. The family friendly event will include a bouncy castle, henna and Indian clothing for purchase.

The event is open to everyone and tickets for food will be available for purchase. The event is free admission.