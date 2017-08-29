42177

Penticton  

Scheer takes aim at Liberals

- | Story: 205286

Andrew Scheer walked outside to a standing ovation Monday evening, before delivering a speech at a Naramata winery. 

Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, had a group of about 50 applauding while he gave a short speech at Lang Vineyards.

"People are realizing that what they got with the Liberals is maybe not what they thought they were getting. It wasn't the change they were looking for," Scheer said. "We balance the budget so that we stop borrowing money from future generations of Canadians." 

One of the attendees spoke up in agreement during Scheer's speech, saying: "The budget can't balance itself." 

Scheer, 38, became leader of the party in May. He has been the member of Parliament for the riding of Regina-Qu'Appelle since 2004. 

Every day, the country sees more examples of the Liberals hurting everyone they promised to help, Scheer claimed, using payroll taxes going up on small businesses as an example. 

"We know as conservatives that the first people who suffer when those kind of taxes get raised are your young, unskilled, new entrants into the workforce people, who are getting that job for the first time," Scheer said. 

Conservatives need to speak up more about their beliefs and values, according to Scheer, and explain why those beliefs are important. 

"We cut taxes so that families can have more money at the end of the month to invest in their children's education, to make some improvements on their home, or to take that well-deserved family vacation – and that's why we do the things we believe in," Scheer said to applause.  

"As we prepare for that next election, I am going to be taking that positive conservative vision," Scheer said. "We are going to reject the politics of envy that the Liberals are so good at." 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44540
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3183053
30, 680 Old Meadows Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$448,000
more details
45370




Send us your News Tips!


44481


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willy
Willy Penticton SPCA >


40357


This brilliant lock is basically unpickable

Must Watch
Bosnian Bill is YouTube’s master lock picker, so it’s always fun when he encounters a lock that he simply can’t...
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017
Daily Dose
Our coolest Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get jacked for page 2!
JAY-Z stresses importance of mental health awareness
Music
JAY-Z has urged fans to tackle mental health issues head-on...
Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017
Galleries
We’ve gathered the classiest sports gifs for your viewing...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42627