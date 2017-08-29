Scheer takes aim at Liberals

Photo: Chantelle Deacon Andrew Scheer delivers a speech at Lang Vineyards.

Andrew Scheer walked outside to a standing ovation Monday evening, before delivering a speech at a Naramata winery.

Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, had a group of about 50 applauding while he gave a short speech at Lang Vineyards.

"People are realizing that what they got with the Liberals is maybe not what they thought they were getting. It wasn't the change they were looking for," Scheer said. "We balance the budget so that we stop borrowing money from future generations of Canadians."

One of the attendees spoke up in agreement during Scheer's speech, saying: "The budget can't balance itself."

Scheer, 38, became leader of the party in May. He has been the member of Parliament for the riding of Regina-Qu'Appelle since 2004.

Every day, the country sees more examples of the Liberals hurting everyone they promised to help, Scheer claimed, using payroll taxes going up on small businesses as an example.

"We know as conservatives that the first people who suffer when those kind of taxes get raised are your young, unskilled, new entrants into the workforce people, who are getting that job for the first time," Scheer said.

Conservatives need to speak up more about their beliefs and values, according to Scheer, and explain why those beliefs are important.

"We cut taxes so that families can have more money at the end of the month to invest in their children's education, to make some improvements on their home, or to take that well-deserved family vacation – and that's why we do the things we believe in," Scheer said to applause.

"As we prepare for that next election, I am going to be taking that positive conservative vision," Scheer said. "We are going to reject the politics of envy that the Liberals are so good at."