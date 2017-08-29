43006
39499

Penticton  

A new winery downtown

- | Story: 205283

 

Chantelle Deacon

A new winery had its first grape crush Monday, making it the first downtown winery in the South Okanagan. 

TIME Winery, is located at the revitalized historic theatre in downtown Penticton and is now a fully-functioning winery that will open to the public in the spring. 

"I'm really excited about being right downtown Penticton, it's a little different concept and we're excited because people can walk to us and enjoy it right there," said Christa-Lee McWatters-Bond, director of sales and marketing. "You can have a movie and a glass of wine."

It was not only a day to celebrate the new winery but it was also a day to recognize a man, who some may refer to as the grandfather of the B.C. wine industry, while he crushed his 50th vintage. 

"It's the first grapes that we've harvested at the new winery here in Penticton and it's the beginning of my 50th vintage," said  Harry McWatters President and CEO of Evolve Cellars. "I believe I am the first in Canada to hit 50 vintages and hopefully not the last." 

McWatters is thankful to his son and daughter for their hard work and dedication to the wine industry. His daughter, McWatters-Bond is grateful to have been mentored by him. 

"I am so proud of all that he's done to help build the wine industry," McWatters-Bond said. "He is definitely a driving force and such a hard worker that I don't believe the industry would be where it is today if it weren't for people like him."

"I owe him a debt of gratitude in following in his footsteps and working in the industry. It would not be what it is today without him." 

"Today on the world scene of wine, Canada can hold its head very proud on the quality of wines that come from not only our region but from across the country," McWatters said.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44901
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3183053
30, 680 Old Meadows Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$448,000
more details
40966




Send us your News Tips!


43142


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willy
Willy Penticton SPCA >


44833


This brilliant lock is basically unpickable

Must Watch
Bosnian Bill is YouTube’s master lock picker, so it’s always fun when he encounters a lock that he simply can’t...
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017
Daily Dose
Our coolest Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get jacked for page 2!
JAY-Z stresses importance of mental health awareness
Music
JAY-Z has urged fans to tackle mental health issues head-on...
Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017
Galleries
We’ve gathered the classiest sports gifs for your viewing...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260