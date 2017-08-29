A new winery downtown

Chantelle Deacon

A new winery had its first grape crush Monday, making it the first downtown winery in the South Okanagan.

TIME Winery, is located at the revitalized historic theatre in downtown Penticton and is now a fully-functioning winery that will open to the public in the spring.

"I'm really excited about being right downtown Penticton, it's a little different concept and we're excited because people can walk to us and enjoy it right there," said Christa-Lee McWatters-Bond, director of sales and marketing. "You can have a movie and a glass of wine."

It was not only a day to celebrate the new winery but it was also a day to recognize a man, who some may refer to as the grandfather of the B.C. wine industry, while he crushed his 50th vintage.

"It's the first grapes that we've harvested at the new winery here in Penticton and it's the beginning of my 50th vintage," said Harry McWatters President and CEO of Evolve Cellars. "I believe I am the first in Canada to hit 50 vintages and hopefully not the last."

McWatters is thankful to his son and daughter for their hard work and dedication to the wine industry. His daughter, McWatters-Bond is grateful to have been mentored by him.

"I am so proud of all that he's done to help build the wine industry," McWatters-Bond said. "He is definitely a driving force and such a hard worker that I don't believe the industry would be where it is today if it weren't for people like him."

"I owe him a debt of gratitude in following in his footsteps and working in the industry. It would not be what it is today without him."

"Today on the world scene of wine, Canada can hold its head very proud on the quality of wines that come from not only our region but from across the country," McWatters said.