43006
41698

Penticton  

Supporting victims of crash

- | Story: 205266

On Friday afternoon a Penticton mother and her six-year-old daughter were in a serious four car collision on Highway 97. 

The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 25 near Kaleden when their Mazda 3 was rear ended forcing their vehicle into oncoming traffic.  

A friend of the family, Michele Cristante, started an online fundraiser to support Amelia, 6, who has been transported to BC Children's Hospital and her mother Llea, 36, who is currently in the ICU at Penticton Regional Hospital.  

"Ilea is in critical but stable condition with a severe concussion and broken arm," Cristante said. "She is in the ICU in Penticton. The doctors are waiting for her head injury to become more stable so that they are able to operate on her arm."

"Ameilea suffered a broken nose and broken jaw and had minor stitches yesterday on some lacerations she received."

Both Ilea and Ameilea were brought to Penticton Regional Hospital to assess their injuries and Ameilea was flown late Friday evening with her father, Trevor, to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver. 

"With the blessing of the family I wanted to start this page as we know they have a long recovery ahead of them," Cristante said. "Please do not feel obligated in any way, but if you are wanting to support this family, you can do that here, or feel free to contact me and I'll let you know if there is anything else that could be helpful at this time." 

If you would like to donate to this local family, please visit this website

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

39725
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3136750
1076 Martin Ave
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$629,000
more details
40561




Send us your News Tips!


42722


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Danielle
Danielle Penticton SPCA >


39850


Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017

Galleries
We’ve gathered the classiest sports gifs for your viewing pleasure. Hold my wine glass… Work on your mid and short...
Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
This gallery lived up to the hype for once… untitled...
Best man and maid of honor try an acrobatic entrance to wedding reception, things do not go as planned
Must Watch
We’re not sure why they ever thought this was going to...
Kendrick Lamar rules 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Music
Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on...
Cheating on your barber
Must Watch
This is totally a Seinfeld episode.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260
39499