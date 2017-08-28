Supporting victims of crash

Photo: Contributed

On Friday afternoon a Penticton mother and her six-year-old daughter were in a serious four car collision on Highway 97.

The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 25 near Kaleden when their Mazda 3 was rear ended forcing their vehicle into oncoming traffic.

A friend of the family, Michele Cristante, started an online fundraiser to support Amelia, 6, who has been transported to BC Children's Hospital and her mother Llea, 36, who is currently in the ICU at Penticton Regional Hospital.

"Ilea is in critical but stable condition with a severe concussion and broken arm," Cristante said. "She is in the ICU in Penticton. The doctors are waiting for her head injury to become more stable so that they are able to operate on her arm."

"Ameilea suffered a broken nose and broken jaw and had minor stitches yesterday on some lacerations she received."

Both Ilea and Ameilea were brought to Penticton Regional Hospital to assess their injuries and Ameilea was flown late Friday evening with her father, Trevor, to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

"With the blessing of the family I wanted to start this page as we know they have a long recovery ahead of them," Cristante said. "Please do not feel obligated in any way, but if you are wanting to support this family, you can do that here, or feel free to contact me and I'll let you know if there is anything else that could be helpful at this time."

If you would like to donate to this local family, please visit this website.