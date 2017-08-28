$400,000 to local charities

43006
The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen will be distributing more than $400,000 to charities. 

The 2018 granting cycle officially began on Aug. 25 and closes on Oct. 20.  Grant awards will be disturbed to charities in the RDOS in January 2018. 
 
For its 2018 grant cycle, CFSOS moved the timeline to better accommodate the local organizations planning for the upcoming year. 

“We met with a good portion of the local charities and the feedback was to move the timeline to the end of the year so the organizations can plan for their upcoming year knowing what funding they have confirmed,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of Grants and Community Initiatives with CFSOS.
 
Grants are open to local organizations in the RDOS region who are a registered charity or who have a qualified done or a partner charitable organization they work with. 
 
“We provide grants to every area of community need because every area of need is important," Trudeau said. “Grants were approved for projects from breakfast programs, to addiction recovery and environmental awareness, to name just a few."

"While there is always a need for short term funding priorities, it is always our goal to support a broad cross section of community need through sustainable grants that often include supporting the operating needs for charities, which is often not a priority for many local funders.” 
 
Applying for a grant from the Community Foundation involves a two steps with the first step being to create a profile on the Foundation’s Community Knowledge Centre website. 
 
The second step in the application process is to complete an online application form. 

Projects under $1,000 in value will be able to complete the application process in a matter of minutes.  For requests of more than $1,000 more detailed questions regarding project goals and budgets will be required.

The foundation is hosting free grant writing workshops throughout the RDOS in September 2017.

Dates of workshops are provided below. 

  • Sept. 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Princeton Library, Meeting Room
  • Sept. 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Summerland Library, Meeting Room
  • Sep. 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Osoyoos, Sonora Community Centre.
