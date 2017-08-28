45157
44909

Penticton  

RV fire spreads to van

- | Story: 205257

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

At least one blast was heard before a motor home caught fire in Penticton Monday afternoon.

"We were dispatched to a report of an explosion and fire showing," said the Acting Fire Captain Wes Swaren at the scene.

Once firefighters arrived, they saw the fire in the motor home which had spread to a camperized van, he said.

The fire caught the attention of many Penticton residents as black smoke billowed into the sky. 

"We did an aggressive, quick knockdown on the fire," Swaren said. "It was a quickly moving fire but crews were on scene within two or three minutes and were able to knock it down over the next 15 minutes, and mop it up and put it out."

An investigation is underway.

The fire captain said older model, Class C motor homes, such as the one that burned, have a lot of wood panelling, exposed carpet and no fire protection.

The fire did not spread to a house as earlier reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: 13:50 p.m.

A fire tore through an RV and then to a camper van on the 200 block of Hastings Street in Penticton Monday afternoon.

Video footage captured showed flames leaping out of the windows of the RV and thick black smoke.

According to eye witnesses, there were explosions and then the fire started.

The Penticton fire department remains on the scene.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

43744
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3171359
3316 36th AVe
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


43750


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Danielle
Danielle Penticton SPCA >


44177


Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017

Galleries
We’ve gathered the classiest sports gifs for your viewing pleasure. Hold my wine glass… Work on your mid and short...
Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
This gallery lived up to the hype for once… untitled...
Best man and maid of honor try an acrobatic entrance to wedding reception, things do not go as planned
Must Watch
We’re not sure why they ever thought this was going to...
Kendrick Lamar rules 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Music
Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on...
Cheating on your barber
Must Watch
This is totally a Seinfeld episode.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44529