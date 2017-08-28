Documentary filmed at ITU

Photo: The Last Mile

The new feature documentary, The Last Mile, followed four athletes over an 8-month period as they prepared to test their physical and mental endurance in the ITU Multisport World Championship long distance triathlon.

Penticton athletes Jeff Symonds and Jen Annett are both featured in The Last Mile as they overcome their personal challenges and put their best foot forward despite obstacles.

“Between the physical training, diet and mental preparation, the amount of discipline required for a race like this is incredible,” said Pamela Tomlinson, The Last Mile. “We have already seen such inspiring commitment and drive from these athletes."

A large portion of the documentary was filmed on Sunday, Aug. 12 while both Symonds and Annett raced in the exhilarating and gruelling event.

“Having a world championships is not only a great opportunity to boost community pride, but national honour as well,” said Andrew Jakubeit, Mayor of Penticton. “It really is a chance to showcase Penticton to the rest of the world.”

The Last Mile was made possible with support from TELUS STORYHIVE and Creative BC. The Last Mile is scheduled to premier this fall for free on TELUS Optik(tm) TV On Demand.