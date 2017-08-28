ITU comes to a close

Chantelle Deacon

The ITU Multisport Championships came to a close Sunday evening at Gyro Park in Penticton.

The festival took over two years to prepare and kicked off Aug. 18, and finished with closing ceremonies Sunday evening. Organizers of the event are hoping to bring it back to Penticton in the future, according to executive director Michael Brown.

"I think we hit it out of the park," Brown said. "It was a collaboration with not only us but the ITU and also the community of Penticton and our team."

"I think we executed everything we set out to execute and I think the end result is that we had an amazing festival."

The event brought in more than 3,600 from 42 different countries.

"The city is amazing, they bent over backwards to make sure every one of our needs were met," Brown said. "There is not many places that are as welcoming as Penticton and we fully believe as an LOC that we will get this back in Penticton at some point."

Sarah Crowley and Lionel Sanders took the top spots in the ITU Long Distance Triathlon World Championships, which are the main events.

Sarah Crowley, of Australia took first in the women's category finishing the 3km swim, 120 km bike and 30 km run in a time of 5:51:23.

Canada's very own Lionel Sanders won first in the men's distance triathlon with a time of 5:20:36.

Other Canadians in the top 10 were Heather Wurtele (5:55:51), Rachel Mcbride (6:07:24) and Jen Annett (6:10:44.)

On the men's side Jeff Symonds (5:37:08) and Nathan Killam (5:43:36) were two other Canadian men who graced the top 10.