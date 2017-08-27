Cyclist hits vehicle

Photo: Craig Mihalick A cyclist struck a vehicle during a competition in Penticton Sunday.

A cylist involved in the ITU Multisport Championships in Penticton struck a vehicle that was in the intersection at Government Street and Duncan Avenue on Sunday morning, according to an eye witness.

Flaggers had apparently waved the eastbound vehicle through the intersection when the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., said eye witness Craig Mihalick.

“The rider must have been travelling at a pretty high speed because he went head over tea kettle,” said Mihalick who added that the man landed on his back and shoulder.

Police and an ambulance crew attended the scene as did motorcycle paramedics who accompany the cyclists during the championships.

The man was looked over by officials but he was able to get his bike and walk to the sidewalk, Mihalick said.

Sunday is the final day of the 10-day ITU Multisport Championships with a number of road closures in the city, including Government Street.