45157

Penticton  

A taste of the Okanagan

- | Story: 205150

Colton Davies

Chef Meets BC Grape, a festival-style tasting event that has held gatherings in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary and Edmonton in the past, met the Okanagan for the first time this weekend.

The four-day taste of the Okanagan had it's "signature tasting event" on Saturday, at See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls.

Guests were able to try about 150 different wines from 35 BC wineries, and were also treated to cooking from 17 notable chefs - five of whom who have starred on Food Network.

"This event offers the perfect opportunity for wine and food enthusiasts to indulge their taste buds and mingle with Food Network stars, iconic BC winemakers and top chefs while enjoying the breathtaking scenery of BC wine country", said Miles Prodan, president of the BC Wine Institute. 

"We started with an aboriginal dinner at Nk'mip (cellars in Osoyoos)", said Don House. "Then, we had an icon dinner at Burrowing Owl (winery in Oliver) with iconic wines and iconic chefs. Followed by the great celebration at See Ya Later Ranch. And then a fantastic closing – BC Bubbles, Sunday brunch at Hester Creek (winery in Oliver) and Terrafina (restaurant)."

An estimated 350 people took part in Saturday's ticketed event, according to organizers.

"The intent is that we would grow this as an annual event," said House. "A weekend to even two weekends, and be able to celebrate BC wine and BC food."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3172201
Royal LePage West Kelowna
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
44488




Send us your News Tips!


44929


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Peanut
Peanut Penticton SPCA >


39746


Insane man rides a bike with 1,000 rockets exploding from it

Must Watch
When his channel hit five million subscribers, mad scientist Colin Furze decided to celebrate this milestone with some literal...
Usher fights to have $20 million herpes lawsuit tossed out
Music
Usher is fighting to have a $20 million lawsuit, filed by a woman...
Creative and hilarious doormats
Galleries
Most people only see doormats as something to wipe their feet on,
Creative and hilarious doormats (2)
Galleries
Though the mail carrier might be a little caught-off-guard the...
Trolling a marching band
Must Watch
That one guy was looking down at his trumpet like it might be...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38863
39499