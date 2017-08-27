A taste of the Okanagan

Colton Davies

Chef Meets BC Grape, a festival-style tasting event that has held gatherings in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary and Edmonton in the past, met the Okanagan for the first time this weekend.

The four-day taste of the Okanagan had it's "signature tasting event" on Saturday, at See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls.

Guests were able to try about 150 different wines from 35 BC wineries, and were also treated to cooking from 17 notable chefs - five of whom who have starred on Food Network.

"This event offers the perfect opportunity for wine and food enthusiasts to indulge their taste buds and mingle with Food Network stars, iconic BC winemakers and top chefs while enjoying the breathtaking scenery of BC wine country", said Miles Prodan, president of the BC Wine Institute.

"We started with an aboriginal dinner at Nk'mip (cellars in Osoyoos)", said Don House. "Then, we had an icon dinner at Burrowing Owl (winery in Oliver) with iconic wines and iconic chefs. Followed by the great celebration at See Ya Later Ranch. And then a fantastic closing – BC Bubbles, Sunday brunch at Hester Creek (winery in Oliver) and Terrafina (restaurant)."

An estimated 350 people took part in Saturday's ticketed event, according to organizers.

"The intent is that we would grow this as an annual event," said House. "A weekend to even two weekends, and be able to celebrate BC wine and BC food."