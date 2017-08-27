Last of ITU road closures

Photo: Contributed
Sunday road closures for the ITU multipart championships.
Sunday is the final day of the ITU Multisport Championships in Penticton.
The day will feature the most road closures of any so far during the 10-day event, with 15 closures impacting commuters throughout the day as the long course triathlon event is taking place.
A handful of closures began as early as 3 a.m., while more than half will be in place until 7:30 p.m.
The race schedule for Sunday is available below. All races begin at Rotary Beach Park.
- 6:20 a.m. - Elite Men Long Distance Triathlon start
- 6:25 a.m. - Elite Women Long Distance Triathlon start
- 6:27 a.m. - ParaTriathlon Long Distance start
- 6:35 a.m. - AG Long Distance Triathlon Waves start
- 6:51 a.m. - AG Aquabike start
- 7:00 a.m. - Open Aquabike/ Long Distance Triathlon start
- 7:00 p.m. - Medal Ceremony (Gyro Park)
- 8:30 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies (Gyro Park)