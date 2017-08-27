Last of ITU road closures

Photo: Contributed Sunday road closures for the ITU multipart championships.

Sunday is the final day of the ITU Multisport Championships in Penticton.

The day will feature the most road closures of any so far during the 10-day event, with 15 closures impacting commuters throughout the day as the long course triathlon event is taking place.

A handful of closures began as early as 3 a.m., while more than half will be in place until 7:30 p.m.

The race schedule for Sunday is available below. All races begin at Rotary Beach Park.