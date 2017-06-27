42877
Penticton  

Wildfire burning in Cawston

The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently fighting an out-of-control grass fire near Cawston.

Located on the Blind Creek Reserve just off of Fairview Road, the fire is 30 hectares in size.

Twenty-six firefighters, five fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter will be fighting the blaze this evening.

The fire broke out mid-afternoon, the cause is still undetermined but investigators are on the way to the scene.

There are structures nearby, but they are not at risk at this time.

