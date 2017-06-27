42877

Penticton  

Cawston wildfire growing

- | Story: 200529

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

A grassfire near Cawston has grown exponentially over the past couple hours, but it is not threatening any structures.

Max Birkner, fire information officer, said the fire has grown from 30 to 160 hectares.

Currently, there are 26 firefighters on scene along with two helicopters and one water tender.

Another 20 firefighters are expected to be added to the fight tomorrow.

Birkner said the fire is burning uphill, away from Cawston and so far only an uninhabited shack has been destroyed.

“It's one of the larger fires we have seen in the province this year. We are going to be taking care of it right away. We are going to use all our resources,” said Birkner.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently fighting an out-of-control grass fire near Cawston.

Located on the Blind Creek Reserve just off of Fairview Road, the fire is 30 hectares in size.

Twenty-six firefighters, five fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter will be fighting the blaze this evening.

The fire broke out mid-afternoon, the cause is still undetermined but investigators are on the way to the scene.

There are structures nearby, but they are not at risk at this time.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3081553
725 Bechard
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,499,000
more details
41230




Send us your News Tips!


42631


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Luna
Luna Penticton SPCA >


40230


Average Life Goals

Galleries
Dreaming big is easy, but real people strive to be average.
Average Life Goals (2)
Galleries
It’s all about perspective, right?  
Leaf blower turns kid into super villain
Must Watch
There’s no stopping him now
Beyonce and JAY-Z take twins home – report
Showbiz
Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins are now home, according to reports.
Dog ignores owner who is going to jail
Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38865
39499