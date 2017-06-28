42868

Penticton  

Cawston fire still 160 ha

- | Story: 200529

UPDATE: JUNE 28 7:55 a.m.

More resources will be brought in today to fight a wildfire burning out of control in the Cawston area.

Fire information officer Max Birkner says 26 firefighters worked the fire into Tuesday evening, while several firefighters remained to work on the scene overnight.

More crews and air support will be brought in Wednesday.

The fire is still pegged at 160 hectares in size.

The Cawston fire is not threatening people or structures.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

A grassfire near Cawston has grown exponentially over the past couple hours, but it is not threatening any structures.

Max Birkner, fire information officer, said the fire has grown from 30 to 160 hectares.

Currently, there are 26 firefighters on scene along with two helicopters and one water tender.

Another 20 firefighters are expected to be added to the fight tomorrow.

Birkner said the fire is burning uphill, away from Cawston and so far only an uninhabited shack has been destroyed.

“It's one of the larger fires we have seen in the province this year. We are going to be taking care of it right away. We are going to use all our resources,” said Birkner.

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently fighting an out-of-control grass fire near Cawston.

Located on the Blind Creek Reserve just off of Fairview Road, the fire is 30 hectares in size.

Twenty-six firefighters, five fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter will be fighting the blaze this evening.

The fire broke out mid-afternoon, the cause is still undetermined but investigators are on the way to the scene.

There are structures nearby, but they are not at risk at this time.

