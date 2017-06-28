Police seeking suspects

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP is investigating the public robbery of a young man last week.

On June 20 at about 11:30 p.m., a 20-year-old male reported he had been threatened by another man with brass knuckles at the corner of Windsor Avenue and Argyle Street. The victim was forced to hand over his wallet and Iphone.

The suspect is described as caucasian, 25, with long wavy hair and about six feet tall. He was wearing a black T-shirt with green letters and blue jeans.

Police are also searching a man suspected of stealing a dirt bike and fleeing from officers.

On June 24, Summerland RCMP received a report of a suspected stolen dirt bike, because a man was trying to start it with a piece of metal. The suspect eventually gave up and left in a grey Ford truck. It turned out the bike had been stolen from Penticton.

When police attempted to stop the truck, the suspect fled and jumped the curb at Highway 97 and Eckhardt Avenue. Officers did not pursue. The truck was later found abandoned on Brunswick Street, a lone male was observed running off. The truck was also determined to be stolen.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says they have an idea who the suspect is, and continue to hunt for him.