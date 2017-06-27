New SD 67 admins hired

Photo: Contributed

School District 67 is announcing a number of changes to its administration team, effective Aug. 1.

Nancy Lomax has been appointed the new principal of Kaleden Elementary. For the past five years, she has served as vice-principal of Giant’s Head Elementary. She joined the district in 1995 and has worked in several SD 67 elementary schools including Wiltse, Kaleden, Carmi, Snowdon and Parkway.

She is taking the place of Heather Rose, who is becoming the principal of Trout Creek Elementary. Kirsten Odian will become the new vice-principal of Giant’s head.

Columbia Elementary will also have a new vice-principal in Carla Krekic. She comes from Kirkbride Elementary in Surrey, where she was also vice-principal. She replaces Kent Percevault, who was dismissed by the district for undisclosed reasons, resulting in outcry from parents.

Finally, SD 67 is announcing Steve Cann as the new principal of the international student program. He comes from the Central Okanagan, where he is currently the vice principal of Glenrosa Middle School