41299
43067

Penticton  

Another beach cleanup

- | Story: 200512

The City of Penticton is planning another community cleanup of the Okanagan Lake waterfront.

With Canada Day right around the corner, the city is inviting the public to help them clear Okanagan Beach on Thursday June 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. City staff will be on the walkway at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Power Street from 9:45 a.m. to meet with volunteers and coordinate.        

“There were many offers of assistance and support during the high water crisis and now that we can all breathe a little sigh of relief, we want to give everyone a few opportunities to give back,” says Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

“We had a great turnout for the first cleanup event last week and we heard from the community that there was still a lot of interest so with the Canada Day weekend on the way and the beach season kicking off, the timing is perfect.”

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, wear closed toe shoes and bring a rake, shovel or wheelbarrow if they have one.    The public is reminded to not disturb sandbags as these will remain in place to protect infrastructure for a few more weeks.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3114919
#608 737 Leon Avenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$259,900
more details
41225




Send us your News Tips!


35575


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Luna
Luna Penticton SPCA >


40027


Average Life Goals

Galleries
Dreaming big is easy, but real people strive to be average.
Average Life Goals (2)
Galleries
It’s all about perspective, right?  
Leaf blower turns kid into super villain
Must Watch
There’s no stopping him now
Beyonce and JAY-Z take twins home – report
Showbiz
Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins are now home, according to reports.
Dog ignores owner who is going to jail
Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38863