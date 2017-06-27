Another beach cleanup

Photo: Colin Dacre Okanagan Beach June 27

The City of Penticton is planning another community cleanup of the Okanagan Lake waterfront.

With Canada Day right around the corner, the city is inviting the public to help them clear Okanagan Beach on Thursday June 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. City staff will be on the walkway at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Power Street from 9:45 a.m. to meet with volunteers and coordinate.

“There were many offers of assistance and support during the high water crisis and now that we can all breathe a little sigh of relief, we want to give everyone a few opportunities to give back,” says Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

“We had a great turnout for the first cleanup event last week and we heard from the community that there was still a lot of interest so with the Canada Day weekend on the way and the beach season kicking off, the timing is perfect.”

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, wear closed toe shoes and bring a rake, shovel or wheelbarrow if they have one. The public is reminded to not disturb sandbags as these will remain in place to protect infrastructure for a few more weeks.