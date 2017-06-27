The kilt makers

Photo: Trevor Nichols

Some of the most authentic kilts in all of Canada are made right here in Penticton, by a small business that ships its product around the globe.

McPhail Kilt Makers has grown out of their small space on Main Street, and opened up a brand new storefront in the Cannery Trade Centre last weekend.

The co-owner of the company moved to Penticton from Ayr, Scotland when he was just 15 years old, to study at the Okanagan Hockey Academy. At that time, he wasn’t thinking much about kilts.

But things changed shortly after he got married, “in a suit because, I couldn’t afford the kilt.”

Read the full story on our business focused sister site, the Okanagan Edge.