Store robbed at knifepoint

Photo: RcMP One of the suspects

The Penticton RCMP is investigating an armed robbery of the Foodland grocery store on Westminster Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Two males entered the store with bandanas across their faces, one with a large hunting knife and the other with a hatchet.

The men stole a small amount of cash and cigarettes and escaped in a rusted red station wagon or late model Jeep Cherokee. Other people were in the store at the time, but no one was harmed.

The incident was caught on video surveillance, and police continue to investigate.