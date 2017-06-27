Crews douse brush fire

Photo: Colin Dacre Smoke emitted from Penticton brush fire June 26

The Penticton Fire Department made quick work of a brush fire off Max Lake Road in West Bench on Monday evening.

Crews were called to the mountainside behind the Peter Bros. gravel pit at around 5:15 a.m. for reports of smoke. Deputy Fire Chief Chris Forrester says the department discovered a 20 metre round brush fire.

Municipal firefighters contacted the B.C. Wildfire Service, but managed to extinguish the fire before the provincial crews arrived.

Forrester says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, noting it started in an “odd spot,” on steep and rough terrain well above the road.