Penticton  

Busy weekend for RCMP

The Penticton RCMP is reporting a very busy first weekend of the summer.

Police called in extra resources to handle the crowds brought in by the Peach City Beach Cruise and Elvis Festival. Between Friday morning and Sunday at midnight, the detachment had 175 calls for service.

Nine impaired drivers had their vehicles impounded and were handed 90 day driving bans or charged criminally in addition to seven 72-hour driving prohibitions. Police caught another four prohibited drivers, one unlicensed driver and issued two charges for excessive speeding.

“The attendees of the car show themselves are well behaved and take care of themselves, but was also the first hot nice weekend,” Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said. “It was summer.”

Police had to deal with several reports of youth pepper spraying, fighting and chasing each other downtown on Saturday night. Officers attended and located a vehicle containing open alcohol, a crossbow, small bat and pepper spray. It was towed and impounded.

 

