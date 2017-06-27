42277
35299

Penticton  

Warbird circling Penticton

- | Story: 200440

If you look up in the skies around Penticton this week, you might be able to spot a flying museum.

A World War II B25J bomber, nicknamed the “Maid in the Shade,” is in the Peach City until July 2, providing tours and paid flights in a genuine piece of history.

“There is still about 30 out there is flying condition, 10 or 15 that fly,” load specialist Mike Mueller said, “This however, is the only one that we know of that actually is a combat veteran. This plane flew 15 missions in 1944 out of Serraggia Corsica against railroad yards in Italy and Yugoslavia.”

The Arizona-based Commemorative Air Force has seven flying WWII aircraft, that periodically tour the continent. The group brought a B-17G W bomber to the city for tours in 2015.

Mueller said they returned due to high interest in 2015’s flights, with exposing the public, especially younger generations, to history being the crew’s ultimate goal.

“I’m only one generation removed from WWII, but we tend to forget what — in my case — our fathers and grandfathers did in WWII to keep us free,” he said.

Tours and flights can be booked online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2799897
1678 Carnegie Street
Ron Stettner baths
$499,000
more details
43275




Send us your News Tips!


41052


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Luna
Luna Penticton SPCA >


42631


Who’s billy goat is this?

Must Watch
 
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a downward Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
A gallery so awesome you’ll fly through it.
Janet Jackson ‘so happy’ since becoming a mother
Music
Janet Jackson is “so happy” after becoming a parent...
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017
Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135