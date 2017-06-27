Warbird circling Penticton

If you look up in the skies around Penticton this week, you might be able to spot a flying museum.

A World War II B25J bomber, nicknamed the “Maid in the Shade,” is in the Peach City until July 2, providing tours and paid flights in a genuine piece of history.

“There is still about 30 out there is flying condition, 10 or 15 that fly,” load specialist Mike Mueller said, “This however, is the only one that we know of that actually is a combat veteran. This plane flew 15 missions in 1944 out of Serraggia Corsica against railroad yards in Italy and Yugoslavia.”

The Arizona-based Commemorative Air Force has seven flying WWII aircraft, that periodically tour the continent. The group brought a B-17G W bomber to the city for tours in 2015.

Mueller said they returned due to high interest in 2015’s flights, with exposing the public, especially younger generations, to history being the crew’s ultimate goal.

“I’m only one generation removed from WWII, but we tend to forget what — in my case — our fathers and grandfathers did in WWII to keep us free,” he said.

Tours and flights can be booked online.