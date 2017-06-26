Developer runs bad ads

Photo: Contributed The proposed site for the project

The developers behind a controversial 389-unit seniors development proposed for Summerland ran “misleading and unsupported” local newspaper advertisements, according to a watchdog group.

Advertising Standards Canada, a national advertising self-regulatory body, recently published the decision online, upholding a pair of complaints put forward by an unnamed party.

The complaint alleged the advertisements were misleading because it was not made clear that the development had not yet been approved by the district. The ads also made a claim that the local fish hatchery and aquifer “will not be impacted.”

The decision confirmed that the advertisements did not disclose the project was still subject to approval, and the claim about the hatchery “was misleading and unsupported by the evidence submitted by the advertiser.”

In a response attached to the decision, the Lark Group states they placed the ads to “generate awareness” of the project in the Okanagan.

“Our intention was not to mislead the public. We referenced that the ads were not an offering for sale and assumed this would cover the legal aspects of the ads. We apologize for any confusion and will ensure any future ads will be referenced accordingly.”

The developer is currently working to find a contingency water source for the nearby trout hatchery, widely regarded as one of the largest hurdles for the project.