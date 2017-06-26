Locals sweep boat races

Photo: Penticton Dragon Boat Festival Peach City Dragons (closest lane) in an early heat

While the Okanagan Lake waterfront was packed all weekend for the Peach City Beach Cruise and Elvis Festival, Skaha Lake played the first Interior B.C. dragon boat race of the season.

Penticton teams dominated the Okanagan Super Sprints and Seniors Sprints, attracting about 700 athletes over two days.

Nine seniors teams and 18 mixed or women’s crews from around the province raced three times, with teams advancing to the finals based on their cumulative time.

Friday's Senior Women’s A Final, was won by Survivorship, with Penticton's Golden Dragons in second place, just ahead of Kelowna's Golden Girls.

The Mixed A Final had Kamloops Extreme and Twisted Dragons from Richmond going up against Penticton's Peach City Dragons. Penticton's fastest Mixed crew won the top final with the fastest time of the day at 59.9 seconds - the only team to go under 1 minute.

In the top Womens A Final, Penticton's Dragon Bottoms were up against two of the faster women's crews from Kelowna; Fire on Water and Valley Vixens. Dragon Bottoms winning time of 1:04.4 minutes would also have been fast enough to earn them second place in the top Mixed final.