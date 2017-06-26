Wildfire by Skaha Lake

A wildfire broke out late Sunday just south of Penticton.

Penticton and Okanagan Falls firefighters were called to the rapidly moving fire near God's Mountain on the east side Skaha Lake about 11:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service firefighters also also joined them on the scene, with two initial attack crews trying to get to the fire to gain control before there was any more serious spread of the flames.

The fire is just south of Penticton city limits, north of the Heritage Hills subdivision, and appeared to witnesses to be a few hectares in size. A bed and breakfast is also near the fire.

It's unclear so far if any evacuations were necessary overnight, but Emergency Social Services was said to be headed to the scene to offer support.