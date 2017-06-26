43096
41698

Penticton  

Wildfire by Skaha Lake

- | Story: 200368

A wildfire broke out late Sunday just south of Penticton.

Penticton and Okanagan Falls firefighters were called to the rapidly moving fire near God's Mountain on the east side Skaha Lake about 11:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service firefighters also also joined them on the scene, with two initial attack crews trying to get to the fire to gain control before there was any more serious spread of the flames.

The fire is just south of Penticton city limits, north of the Heritage Hills subdivision, and appeared to witnesses to be a few hectares in size. A bed and breakfast is also near the fire.

It's unclear so far if any evacuations were necessary overnight, but Emergency Social Services was said to be headed to the scene to offer support.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3094110
BEAUTIFUL KETTLE VALLEY HOME
$799,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


40027


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Spruce
Spruce Penticton SPCA >


39334


Daily Dose – June 26, 2017

Daily Dose
Remember to stay cool as you browse today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Let this be a reminder to stay off the drugs kids!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop criticized by NASA over ‘healing’ stickers
Showbiz
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website has been forced to change...
Ridiculous B-ball shots
Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid’s Tale books around Paris
Showbiz
Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40875