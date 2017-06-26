Crews holding wildfire

UPDATE 11:45 A.M.

The Penticton Fire Department says several staff and guests at the God’s Mountain Retreat had to be evacuated on Sunday night due to the nearby wildfire.

The impacted people were left in the care of the local emergency social services team. Phone calls to the bed and breakfast this morning have gone unanswered.

Chief Larry Watkinson says his crews were first on scene, and managed the fire until provincial wildfire crews arrived, when they transferred ownership of the fire and returned to Penticton.

UPDATE 10:15 A.M.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says six firefighters remain on the ground, fighting the .63 hectare wildfire.

The blaze, located on steep and rocky mountainside directly above Eastside Road, is within one kilometre of homes. However, the province doesn’t believe they are at risk at this time.

The fire was sparked Sunday night, most likely by humans, and was responded to by a seven-person initial attack wildfire crew supported by the Penticton and Okanagan Falls Fire Departments. The now smouldering fire is currently being held.

A FortisBC technician was also at the scene Monday morning, checking power lines that pass directly over the fire. A Fortis spokesperson said at this point, none of their infrastructure is at risk, but staff remain in the area to monitor.

ORIGINAL 6:00 A.M.

A wildfire broke out late Sunday just south of Penticton.

Penticton and Okanagan Falls firefighters were called to the rapidly moving fire near God's Mountain on the east side Skaha Lake about 11:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service firefighters also joined them on the scene, with two initial attack crews trying to get to the fire to gain control before there was any more serious spread of the flames.

The fire is just south of Penticton city limits, north of the Heritage Hills subdivision, and appeared to witnesses to be a few hectares in size. A bed and breakfast is also near the fire.

It's unclear so far if any evacuations were necessary overnight, but Emergency Social Services was said to be headed to the scene to offer support.