Stolen dog found safe

Photo: Kristy Russell Ellie-Mae, a three-year-old bulldog, was inside Kristy Russell's truck when it was stolen in Oliver Saturday.

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.

A happy ending to a nightmare of a weekend for a Prince George couple.

Ellie-Mae, Brad and Kristy Russell's stolen three-year-old bulldog, was found on the side of an Oliver road Sunday evening.

"She was just leaning up against a tree in the orchard a little bit there," Brad said. "She seems fine, probably a little bit hungry and thirsty, but otherwise she's fine.

"She wasn't too sure at first about anybody, but once she recognized me she had lots of energy, that's for sure."

The Russells' truck was stolen from El Sabor De Marina in Oliver Saturday, with Ellie-Mae inside it. The Russells' plea for her return was put out over social media, prompting hundreds of shares and comments.

The publicity worked wonders. Ellie-Mae was found on Fairview Road by people who didn't even know the Russells, but were out searching nonetheless.

"Thanks to everybody that's been contacted through Facebook and every other media," Brad said.

The Russell's stolen truck, a 2015 Nissan Titan, is still missing.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 p.m.

Ellie-Mae's owners are now offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

The three-year-old bulldog was stolen Saturday, along with Kristy Russell's lifted 2015 Nissan Titan, in Oliver.

Russell and her husband had stopped at El Sabor De Marina, a small Mexican food restaurant on the side of Highway 97, after spending the day renovating their condo in Osoyoos.

The couple are from Prince George, and brought Ellie-Mae along on their trip south, as she's prone to depression when her owners leave her with others.

Russell left their truck running with the air conditioning on for Ellie-Mae, as they waited for their food.

A few minutes after ordering, they noticed someone was driving off in their truck.

“They drove off like crazy down the road, heading towards Osoyoos,” Russell said.

The loss has been devastating for Russell and her family.

“I can't even function, I can't even eat, I can't even sleep,” she said. “I just want her home.”

She says Ellie-Mae doesn't cope well with change, and won't eat when she's scared.

“She's quite the quirky dog,” Russell said through tears. “She's the best travelling dog, but she's scared of a lot things.

“She's the most loving dog ever, but she doesn't like change in her life.”

Russell says police believe they spotted the stolen truck in Oliver Saturday night, heading towards Penticton, but they were unable to catch up to it.

Through this devastating incident, Russell says she's been amazed by the support they've received from others, sharing pictures of Ellie-Mae on social media and even offering hundreds of dollars to go towards a reward.

The stolen truck has B.C. licence plate number KW 8890. Anyone with any information about the stolen truck or dog can call police, or Russell at 250-613-0198.

“I feel like somebody stole my kid,” Russell said. “I just want her back.”