$5K offered for stolen dog

Photo: Kristy Russell Ellie-Mae, a three-year-old bulldog, was inside Kristy Russell's truck when it was stolen in Oliver Saturday.

Ellie-Mae's owners are now offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

The three-year-old bulldog was stolen Saturday, along with Kristy Russell's lifted 2015 Nissan Titan, in Oliver.

Russell and her husband had stopped at El Sabor De Marina, a small Mexican food restaurant on the side of Highway 97, after spending the day renovating their condo in Osoyoos.

The couple are from Prince George, and brought Ellie-Mae along on their trip south, as she's prone to depression when her owners leave her with others.

Russell left their truck running with the air conditioning on for Ellie-Mae, as they waited for their food.

A few minutes after ordering, they noticed someone was driving off in their truck.

“They drove off like crazy down the road, heading towards Osoyoos,” Russell said.

The loss has been devastating for Russell and her family.

“I can't even function, I can't even eat, I can't even sleep,” she said. “I just want her home.”

She says Ellie-Mae doesn't cope well with change, and won't eat when she's scared.

“She's quite the quirky dog,” Russell said through tears. “She's the best travelling dog, but she's scared of a lot things.

“She's the most loving dog ever, but she doesn't like change in her life.”

Russell says police believe they spotted the stolen truck in Oliver Saturday night, heading towards Penticton, but they were unable to catch up to it.

Through this devastating incident, Russell says she's been amazed by the support they've received from others, sharing pictures of Ellie-Mae on social media and even offering hundreds of dollars to go towards a reward.

The stolen truck has B.C. licence plate number KW 889. Anyone with any information about the stolen truck or dog can call police, or Russell at 250-613-0198.

“I feel like somebody stole my kid,” Russell said. “I just want her back.”