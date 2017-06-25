41717

Penticton  

Rescue boats in action

Rescue boats from both the Naramata and Penticton fire departments went into action Sunday just before 2:30 p.m. after a report of a person on a jet ski in distress near Summerland's Sunoka beach area.

This was the first official call for Penticton's marine rescue 201 that went into service on Okanagan Lake a few days ago.

Officials report nothing serious came of the call.

But, while emergency officials were off on the rescue, Naramata's marine rescue 161 was able to help a boat that had broken down near the lighthouse just past Sunoka.

