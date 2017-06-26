42868

Penticton  

Hatchery: show us details

- | Story: 200360

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. says the developers behind a controversial 389-unit seniors development proposed for Summerland have a lot of work to do before they sign off on the project.

Earlier this month, the Lark Group informed the District of Summerland it would be pursuing a deep-water intake in Okanagan Lake to act as the required contingency water source for the local hatchery.

The hatchery has long voiced concerns about the potential adverse impacts the nearby project could have on its water source, Shaughnessy Springs, during and after construction.

While laboratory tests conducted conducted last month came back well within Ministry of Environment guidelines for aquatic life, the FFSBC says the tests have several blind spots.

“The information provided does not show water temperature profiles,” Hatchery manager Kyle Girgan wrote in a letter to the District of Summerland.

“The temperature of water originating from Shaughnessy Springs is quite stable and varies by approximately five degrees Celsius year-round, from about nine to 13 degrees Celsius.”

Girgan also points out that Okanagan Lake is full of microbial pathogens, which do not occur in the groundwater from Shaughnessy Springs.

“One known example of a pathogen occurring in Okanagan Lake is the Infectious Haematopoietic Necrosis Virus (IHNV), which has been detected in B.C. trout and salmon,” Girgan states. “Both species of fish are found in Okanagan Lake and, since we do not stock Okanagan Lake, these wild lake fish are not routinely screened for disease as our hatchery fish are.”

Girgan’s letter calls the developers plans to use lake water as the required contingency source “very conceptual” and in need of a considerable amount of additional study, spanning multiple seasons to account for natural variations of the lake.

He also asked for details on the infrastructure the developer is proposing to deliver the lake water to the hatchery to insure it is compatible with its existing systems.

“I would also like to reiterate that any infrastructure requirements for the deep-water intake option must be in place prior to the start of construction,” Girgan ends his letter.

The hatchery and developer have been communicating with each other through the District of Summerland since April, when the hatchery walked away from the development process in frustration.

A recent financial analysis of the development conducted by the District of Summerland estimates the development would generate $436,000 in property tax and utilities revenue for the district.

For context, a one per cent property tax increase would generate an extra $75,400 in revenue for the district.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3094110
BEAUTIFUL KETTLE VALLEY HOME
$799,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


41052


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Spruce
Spruce Penticton SPCA >


39776


Daily Dose – June 26, 2017

Daily Dose
Remember to stay cool as you browse today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Let this be a reminder to stay off the drugs kids!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop criticized by NASA over ‘healing’ stickers
Showbiz
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website has been forced to change...
Ridiculous B-ball shots
Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid’s Tale books around Paris
Showbiz
Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36594