150 Ride Don't Hide

About 150 people took part in the Ride Don’t Hide bicycle event in Penticton on Sunday, raising over $26,000, an organizer said. The amount was well over the $20,000 goal.

Those taking part picked 12 km, 24 km or 36 km rides on the Kettle Valley rail trail, starting from KVR Middle School.

The ride was to bring awareness and remove the stigma surrounding mental illness.

It was also to honour Jeremy McGoran who died by suicide on June 9 in Penticton, after battling with depression and anxiety for a number of years.

McGoran was a former Canadian Mental Health Association South Okanagan Similkameen board member and 2016’s Ride Don’t Hide spokesperson.

The CMHA’s annual ride takes place in many communities across the country.

This year, 10,000 community rides were planned to help raise over $1.7 million for mental health initiatives.

