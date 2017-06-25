43096

Penticton  

Motorists stomp out fire

- | Story: 200327

Quick-thinking motorists snuffed a small spot fire beside Highway 97 Friday night.

Reader Brian Kerluke tells Castanet he and several others noticed a small grass fire at the entrance to the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park campground about 8:30 p.m.

"Several people stopped and managed to put it down before it could spread," he said.

Kerluke says he saw people on side of the highway and flames about four feet high. He pulled over to help.

"People were trying to pour water on it, but three of us managed to stomp it out with our feet," he said

"(It) almost got away couple of times, but we seemed to get the teamwork thing down and put it out."

It's not known what started the fire.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3101931
3675 Granada Crescent
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$429,000
more details
42917




Send us your News Tips!


39334


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

David
David Penticton SPCA >


42052


This guy paragliding through canyons at high speeds will make your palms sweat

Must Watch
The control exhibited by speedflyer Joseph Innes is incredible, but what kind of death wish do you have to have to do this?
Katy Perry makes U.S. pop chart history with third Diamond Song Award
Music
Katy Perry has made chart history in America by becoming the...
‘Mad Max,’ but with toddlers
Must Watch
Two incredible parents took their babies to the desert, pimped...
Daily Dose – June 25, 2017
Daily Dose
This Daily Dose brings nothing but the truth.
Daily Dose – June 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to get stuck in today’s gallery.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38865