Motorists stomp out fire

Photo: Google Maps

Quick-thinking motorists snuffed a small spot fire beside Highway 97 Friday night.

Reader Brian Kerluke tells Castanet he and several others noticed a small grass fire at the entrance to the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park campground about 8:30 p.m.

"Several people stopped and managed to put it down before it could spread," he said.

Kerluke says he saw people on side of the highway and flames about four feet high. He pulled over to help.

"People were trying to pour water on it, but three of us managed to stomp it out with our feet," he said

"(It) almost got away couple of times, but we seemed to get the teamwork thing down and put it out."

It's not known what started the fire.