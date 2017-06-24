43425

Penticton  

Dog stolen in Oliver

Castanet is receiving reports of a dog being stolen in Oliver, Saturday afternoon.

The English Bulldog, named Ellie Mae, and 2015 lifted Nissan Titan were stolen right in front of the owners'  eyes, according to their Facebook posting.

They drove toward Osoyoos but could be anywhere, they say.

All they want is their dog back as she is their world.

She has a lot of anxiety and does not do well with change.

They will give a reward for her return with zero questions asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call, 250-613-1098.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

