Penticton  

Ride for mental health

People can still register in person for an event billed as a day of hope and optimism happening in Penticton on Sunday.

Ride Don't Hide kicks off at 8 a.m. at KVR Middle School.

"This isn't a race, it's a ride to support mental health and all of the funds raised will go to local programs like suicide prevention training and living life to the fullest classes," said Leah Schulting, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association South Okanagan Similkameen Branch.

This year the event is honouring Jeremy McGoran, who was the branch's  ambassador and champion in 2016.

"A lot of people want to come and pay tribute to Jeremy," said Schulting

After the in-person registration at 8 a.m., people can ride 12K, 24K or 36K, with water stations at Arawana Road and Poplar Grove.

When they register, participants also get a t-shirt and there will be entertainment and a barbecue later in the morning.

"We are very excited and we think it will be a record year," said Schulting.

For more information, go here.

