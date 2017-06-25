Busker a big hit

41299
A young woman from Osoyoos wowed the big crowd at the Downtown Community Market Saturday in Penticton. 

Kansas-Lee, 23, sat on busy Main Street playing her banjolele and kazoo on the hot afternoon. 

"I like to busk because it's the people's choice if they want to listen," she said. "And it's such an age variety here. It's everybody."

Kansas-Lee has performed since the age of 5 and been busking for six years.

She busked in San Fancisco four years ago and likes to perform at Victoria's Inner Harbour.

She will be at the community market until August sitting in front of The Book Shop.

More information on Kansas-Lee can be found on her Facebook page, Little Foot and Wolf. 

For more information on the community market, go here.

 

