42868
41698

Penticton  

Elvis in the park

- | Story: 200302

Elvis tribute artists signed autographs, took pictures with fans and performed at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday.

It was all to honour the legacy of the King of Rock and Roll at the 2017 Penticton Elvis Festival.

"The event has been incredible," said Terri Bremner, the director of ETAs, VIPs and headliners. "Everybody has brought their game and the amount of talent we have this year is just beyond. You can tell everyone is working hard and wants to win."

The festival started in 2001 and gets bigger and better every year.

Festival chairman Damon Bremner said he believes it has become a truly international festival.

"We've had winners from Germany, Scotland and England and we have ETAs from England, Spain, the U.S. and across Canada this year," he said.

On Saturday the competition continued, with tribute artists also entertaining the crowd with fun songs.

Danny Vernon from Seattle left the stage and went out into the crowd, cracking jokes along the way.

Corny Rempel from Steinbach, Manitoba was busy signing autographs.

"I've been an ETA for 17 years and this is my 12th year here," said Rempel. "I like the people here they pour out so much love and support, so how could I not come back."

Fan Shelley-Ann Zemlak, nicknamed Marilyn Monroe, comes from Kelowna every year.

"I've been a huge Elvis fan since I was 12 and this is my 10th year coming to this," she said. "In 2017  I am even going to Graceland."

While Darlene Luniw drives up from Surrey to the festival because she loves the music.

"I went to an Elvis show at the Empire Stadium in Vancouver in 1957 and I've been a fan ever since," she said. "He was so versatile, made change in the  music world and was a very caring and giving man, more than people know."

For more information on the Elvis festival, through Sunday, go here.


 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

42311
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3124439
#206 777 Leon Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$289,000
more details
41230




Send us your News Tips!


41263


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jake
Jake Penticton SPCA >


41437


Daily Dose – June 25, 2017

Daily Dose
This Daily Dose brings nothing but the truth.
Daily Dose – June 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to get stuck in today’s gallery.
Rita Ora forced to pay for her own tour
Music
Singer Rita Ora has revealed she covered the costs of her 2012
Big crew of skunks makes guy change his mind about going for an evening walk
Must Watch
It’s a classic tale: Guy goes for a walk. Guy sees skunks.
Diddy does his best to keep his children’s spirits ‘stay intact’
Music
Diddy's difficulties in life have inspired him to try his...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260