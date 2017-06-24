43425
35299

Penticton  

Big crowd at car show

- | Story: 200301

Thousands of people packed Penticton's Lakeshore Drive Saturday for the annual Peach City Beach Cruise.

Car enthusiasts, young and old, filled the street by Okanagan Lake to take in the event billed as more than just a car show.

"The weekend is an incredible success," said Wayne Wood, president of the Peach City Beach Cruise. "The comments we get back from out-of-towners are they are just ecstatic. They've even booked rooms for next year and are bringing their friends."

The event is in its 17th year and has seen continual growth since it started up. 

This summer is the first time in its history that registration for cars sold out, with 776 classic cars and hot rods  on display at last count.

It kicked off Friday with the well-attended Beach to Peach parade down Main Street, entertainment, a beverage garden and more.  

Saturday's highlights were the car show on Lakeshore Drive and at Rotary and Lakawana parks and the beverage garden, entertainment and vendors at Gyro Park.

Victor Day, at the show with the Wenatchee Valley Cruisers, said they were having a great time.

"This is the third year we've come and it's just awesome," he said. "It's such a beautiful place to spend the weekend."

Estelle Sankey of Penticton, who has brought her 1966 Volkswagen Beetle to the event since 2012, said she loves every minute of it.

"I'm a car girl and I love all the different automobiles," she said. "And  there are lots of enthusiastic people from all walks of life."

She added she loves hearing people sharing memories about beetles.

"Everyone can relate to them in some way. They are an icon," she said.

While Bruce Charles of Abbotsford, at the show with a 1970 black Chevrolet Nova SS, a winner in its class in past years, described it as the most prestigious car show on the West Coast.

"If your car wins its class at this car show, it's pretty good bragging rights," he said.

The fun continues on Sunday. For more information, go here.

 

 

 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

42520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3086480
1021 Lamont Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,198,000
more details
41225




Send us your News Tips!


40230


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jake
Jake Penticton SPCA >


41620


Big crew of skunks makes guy change his mind about going for an evening walk

Must Watch
It’s a classic tale: Guy goes for a walk. Guy sees skunks. Guy runs back into his house.
Diddy does his best to keep his children’s spirits ‘stay intact’
Music
Diddy's difficulties in life have inspired him to try his...
First world cat problems
Galleries
Usually, when we think about cats, we think about how easy their...
First world cat problems (2)
Galleries
The kitty struggles are real.
Polishing a rusty knife
Must Watch
This is definitely a satisfying knife restoration video to...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36594