Big crowd at car show

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Well-attended car show

Thousands of people packed Penticton's Lakeshore Drive Saturday for the annual Peach City Beach Cruise.

Car enthusiasts, young and old, filled the street by Okanagan Lake to take in the event billed as more than just a car show.

"The weekend is an incredible success," said Wayne Wood, president of the Peach City Beach Cruise. "The comments we get back from out-of-towners are they are just ecstatic. They've even booked rooms for next year and are bringing their friends."

The event is in its 17th year and has seen continual growth since it started up.

This summer is the first time in its history that registration for cars sold out, with 776 classic cars and hot rods on display at last count.

It kicked off Friday with the well-attended Beach to Peach parade down Main Street, entertainment, a beverage garden and more.

Saturday's highlights were the car show on Lakeshore Drive and at Rotary and Lakawana parks and the beverage garden, entertainment and vendors at Gyro Park.

Victor Day, at the show with the Wenatchee Valley Cruisers, said they were having a great time.

"This is the third year we've come and it's just awesome," he said. "It's such a beautiful place to spend the weekend."

Estelle Sankey of Penticton, who has brought her 1966 Volkswagen Beetle to the event since 2012, said she loves every minute of it.

"I'm a car girl and I love all the different automobiles," she said. "And there are lots of enthusiastic people from all walks of life."

She added she loves hearing people sharing memories about beetles.

"Everyone can relate to them in some way. They are an icon," she said.

While Bruce Charles of Abbotsford, at the show with a 1970 black Chevrolet Nova SS, a winner in its class in past years, described it as the most prestigious car show on the West Coast.

"If your car wins its class at this car show, it's pretty good bragging rights," he said.

The fun continues on Sunday. For more information, go here.