Crash shears off hydrant

A late-night crash in Penticton sheared off a fire hydrant, flooding streets.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Fairview Road and Scott Avenue about 11:20 p.m.

An SUV had crashed into a fire hydrant, shearing it off and sending huge amounts of water in all directions.

Water was heading towards homes on Scott Avenue, so firefighters sprang into action, helping divert it away from homes.

The SUV had also struck a stop sign before hitting the hydrant.

A heavy RCMP presence was also on scene.

City works crews shut off the water flow at 11:55 p.m.