43425
43063

Penticton  

Crash shears off hydrant

- | Story: 200275

A late-night crash in Penticton sheared off a fire hydrant, flooding streets.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Fairview Road and Scott Avenue about 11:20 p.m.

An SUV had crashed into a fire hydrant, shearing it off and sending huge amounts of water in all directions.

Water was heading towards homes on Scott Avenue, so firefighters sprang into action, helping divert it away from homes.

The SUV had also struck a stop sign before hitting the hydrant.

A heavy RCMP presence was also on scene.

City works crews shut off the water flow at 11:55 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3099918
4920 Harrison Court
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$748,800
more details
40906




Send us your News Tips!


38601


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jake
Jake Penticton SPCA >


41263


Loki the cat loves to play hide and seek

Must Watch
Now we want to know if Loki can get out.
Daily Dose – June 24, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll want to get your hands all over today’s Daily...
Daily Dose – June 24, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take in some glorious views!
Ashton Kutcher: ‘My wife’s first kiss was with me – when she was 14’
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ first kiss was caught on...
TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017
Galleries
In this weeks TGIF Gifs, we confront our deepest fears and more!
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39524
39499