Penticton  

10-year-old boy missing

Penticton RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy, last seen about 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Jason Wuensche was apparently upset when he was last seen walking in a westerly direction across the Columbia school yard in the area of Duncan Avenue and Lawrence Road.

Police say Wuensche has done this type of thing several times before. He was last located in a tree in his yard on Beattie Court.

Wuensche has expressed a fear of the dark, and police are hoping he will return home, or show up at a restaurant or other business as night sets in.

He is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 10 years
  • 5 ft 4 in (163 cm)
  • brown hair
  • blue eyes

He was last seen wearing:

  • shorts
  • tee shirt
  • red flip flops with Canada written in white
  • black and blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Wuensche is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

